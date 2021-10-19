For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
