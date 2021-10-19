Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.