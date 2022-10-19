Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
