Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a v…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.