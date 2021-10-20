 Skip to main content
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

