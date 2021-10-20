Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
