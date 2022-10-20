 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

