Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

