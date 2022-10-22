This evening in Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperat…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Dothan: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a mi…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorr…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…