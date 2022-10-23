This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
