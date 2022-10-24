 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

