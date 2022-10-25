Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Thunderstorms. Low around 55F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.