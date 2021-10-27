Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.