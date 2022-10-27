Dothan's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
