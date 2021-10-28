This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
This evening in Dothan: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Doth…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. I…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can …
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is …