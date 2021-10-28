 Skip to main content
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

