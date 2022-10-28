 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert