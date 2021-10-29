 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert