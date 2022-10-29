Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Overcast. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.