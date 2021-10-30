 Skip to main content
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

