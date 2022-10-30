Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
