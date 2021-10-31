For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
