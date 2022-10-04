Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.