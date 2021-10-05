For the drive home in Dothan: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
