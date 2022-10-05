 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

