Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Dothan: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the D…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Periods o…
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Wednesday. It look…
For the drive home in Dothan: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …