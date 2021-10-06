 Skip to main content
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

