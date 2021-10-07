 Skip to main content
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

