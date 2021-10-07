This evening in Dothan: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
