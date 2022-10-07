This evening in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. It looks like it w…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.