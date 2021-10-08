 Skip to main content
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

