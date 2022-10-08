This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It…
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Friday. It looks like it w…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high …