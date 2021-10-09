Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Periods o…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Thu…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We wi…
For the drive home in Dothan: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatu…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. The forecast calls…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrell…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…
For the drive home in Dothan: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the D…