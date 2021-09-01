Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.