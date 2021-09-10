 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert