For the drive home in Dothan: A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
