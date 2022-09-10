Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.