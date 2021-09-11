Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.