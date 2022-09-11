 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

