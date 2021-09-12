Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.