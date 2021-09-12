Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
