This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
