Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.