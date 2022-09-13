Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
