This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
