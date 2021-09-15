This evening's outlook for Dothan: A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's condition…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Th…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Do…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted t…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…