Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.