 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Dothan: A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert