Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.