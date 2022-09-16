This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
