This evening in Dothan: Cloudy with showers. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Saturday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
