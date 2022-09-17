This evening in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 53% chance of rain in…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 de…
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dot…