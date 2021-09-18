Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.