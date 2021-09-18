This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
