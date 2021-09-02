Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.