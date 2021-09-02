This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Don…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The a…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't go …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
This evening in Dothan: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Su…
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Dothan folks…
For the drive home in Dothan: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance…