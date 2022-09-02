This evening in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
