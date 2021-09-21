 Skip to main content
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

