Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rai…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. The area will see…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstor…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 72F. Winds light and var…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degre…
This evening in Dothan: Cloudy with showers. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dotha…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. …
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.