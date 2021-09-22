Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Cooler. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
