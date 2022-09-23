Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
