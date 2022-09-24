Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Dothan's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It sh…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Dothan folks should be prepared for hig…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It looks like …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thoug…