For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
